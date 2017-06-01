June 1 Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.60 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 6

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 7 and the dividend will be paid on June 7

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AQxKF9

