April 11 Shenzhen Kexin Communication Technologies Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to decrease by 58.7 percent to 66.2 percent, or to be 6.8 million yuan to 8.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (20.2 million yuan)

* Comments that decreased sales of ODN products is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qTPJlX

(Beijing Headline News)