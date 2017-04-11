BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Shenzhen Kexin Communication Technologies Co Ltd:
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to decrease by 58.7 percent to 66.2 percent, or to be 6.8 million yuan to 8.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (20.2 million yuan)
* Comments that decreased sales of ODN products is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qTPJlX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: