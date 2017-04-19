BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19 Shenzhen Kingdom Sci-tech Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.85 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes