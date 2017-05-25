BRIEF-MCE Holdings secures contracts to supply components and parts for Perodua car model
* Estimated total investment cost for project is 1 million rgt
May 25 Shenzhen Kingsun Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up education industry find of size 301 million yuan ($43.84 million) with partners
* Says its shares to resume trade on May 26 after scrapping asset restructuring plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rXZuoE; bit.ly/2qZImlf
($1 = 6.8663 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Tencent Cloud on business development including smart city