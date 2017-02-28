BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Shenzhen Kondarl Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy Australia's Primary Growth Pty Ltd for up to 1.0 billion yuan ($145.57 million), share trade to resume on March 1
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mFGB7e
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8696 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.