BRIEF-Premium Leisure appoints Raquel-Santos as president/CEO
* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC
June 9 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 12 after share transfer deal
* Says Shenzhen Metro to become its largest shareholder with 29.38 percent stake after A-share transfer deal
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2slv5Ep
SYDNEY, June 23 Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Friday challenged a surprise decision by South Australia state to impose its own tax on banks, amid investor fears his federal government's bank levy could unleash a wave of new imposts on lenders.