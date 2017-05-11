BRIEF-Tesco experiencing IT issue, grocery home shopping orders affected
* "Currently experiencing an it issue which is affecting some grocery home shopping orders"
May 11 Shenzhen Mingwah Aohan High Technology Corporation Ltd
* Qtrly revenue was approximately RMB28.1 million which representing an increase of approximately 437.4%
* Qtrly profit attributable RMB1.3 mln versus loss of RMB 9.9 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Edotco pakistan (private) enters agreement for subscription, sale and purchase of shares with Tower Share (Private) And Tanzanite Tower Private