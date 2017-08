July 31 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Mingwah Aohan High Technology Corporation Ltd

* For six months ended 30 june 2017, unaudited revenue was approximately rmb44.9 million, up 387.7%

* Directors do not recommend payment of an interim dividend for six months ended 30 june 2017

* Loss attributable to owners of company for hy was approximately rmb1.8 million versus rmb22.7 million