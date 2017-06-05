BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 5 Shenzhen MTC Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.25 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 15 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 8
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 9 and the dividend will be paid on June 9
