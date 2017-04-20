BRIEF-Disneyland Paris extends contract with Segafredo Zanetti
* DISNEYLAND PARIS DECIDED TO EXTEND ITS CONTRACT WITH ITS OFFICIAL PARTNER SEGAFREDO ZANETTI Source text: http://bit.ly/2rWVIfZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 20 Shenzhen MTC Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 8.3 percent y/y at 374.4 million yuan ($54.41 million)
* Says Turkey unit signs engineering contract with GCL ND on geothermal power project for $84.6 million