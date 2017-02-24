BRIEF-Trikomsel Pte updates noteholders on restructuring process of Trikomsel Oke Tbk
Feb 24 Shenzhen MTC Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 18.9 percent y/y at 410.9 million yuan ($59.81 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lCjmLV
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND OF RUB 3.48 PER SHARE FOR 2016