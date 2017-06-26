BRIEF-Andrei Soran reports 5.17 pct stake in Micron Solutions as of June 15 - SEC Filing
June 26Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 3-year bonds worth up to 800 million yuan and set coupon rate at 6.48 percent
JERUSALEM, June 27 Mitoconix Bio, an Israeli biopharmaceutical company focused on treating neurological diseases, said on Tuesday it raised $20 million in an early funding round.