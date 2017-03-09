WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 Shenzhen Neptunus Interlong Bio-Technique Co Ltd
* Unit Neptunus Changjian, entered into Shenyu framework agreement with Neptunus Shenyu
* Shenzhen neptunus interlong bio-technique- neptunus changjian agreed to purchase various daily consumable products from neptunus shenyu for distribution on a non-exclusive basis
* Shenzhen neptunus interlong bio-technique co ltd - term of shenyu framework agreement is from 9 march 2017 to 31 december 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.