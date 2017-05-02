BRIEF-Finbond Group says firm intention announcement by RVF to make a mandatory offer
* Firm intention announcement by RVF to make a mandatory offer
May 2 Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd :
* Says it appoints Deng Shaowu as new CFO, replacing Gong Sixin who resigns due to change in job role
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/s25I10
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Firm intention announcement by RVF to make a mandatory offer
LAGOS, May 26 Nigeria's stock index rose to its highest level in 10 months on Friday, lifted by gains in the banking sector as overnight lending rates eased after central bank cash injections into the banking system.