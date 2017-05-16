May 16 Shenzhen Quanxinhao Co Ltd :

* Says it will distribute 5 new shares/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 19

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 22 and the dividend will be paid on May 22

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/U2F2uJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)