BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 25Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 15 percent to 35 percent, or to be 15.6 million yuan to 18.3 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 13.6 million yuan
* Says steady peripheral business growth and expense ratio decrease are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/L1EIVQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement