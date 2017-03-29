BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29 Shenzhen Refond Optoelectronics Co Ltd
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 5 percent to 30 percent, or to be 17.6 million yuan to 21.8 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 16.7 million yuan
* Says that increased subsidy from government as main reason for forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/tDWxfD
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/tDWxfD
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes