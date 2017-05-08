BRIEF-Ipca Labs says U.S.FDA has not carried new inspections at co's Madhya Pradesh, Pithampur, Silvassa plants
* Says clarification on U.S. FDA communication on company's manufacturing units
May 8Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 12 and the dividend will be paid on May 12
* GALAPAGOS' RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT UPDATE 2017: RAPIDLY ADVANCING OUR PRODUCT CANDIDATES