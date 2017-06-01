BRIEF-China Hongkong Photo Products says FY loss attributable HK$19.4 mln
June 22 China Hongkong Photo Products Holdings Ltd:
June 1Shenzhen SDG Information Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 6
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 7 and the dividend will be paid on June 7
* Says it plans to boost capital of two units by $50 million each