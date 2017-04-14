BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 14 Shenzhen Shengxunda Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy a Shenzhen-based investment firm from two individuals for 343,985.84 yuan
* Says target company will become its wholly owned subsidiary after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RRIvu6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: