BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 1.32 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
June 7 Shenzhen Sunline Tech Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 70 percent stake in financial systems provider Uxun for 121.5 million yuan ($17.88 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qV5Dlr
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22