Russia's VTB has exposure to Azerbaijan Railways, exec says
LONDON, June 20 VTB, Russia's second-biggest bank, has exposure to Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), Yuri Soloviev, first deputy president of the bank, told reporters on Tuesday.
May 16 Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics Co Ltd
* Says its Shenzhen IPO 7,422.7 times oversubscribed in online tranche
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pQsBK3 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON, June 20 VTB, Russia's second-biggest bank, has exposure to Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), Yuri Soloviev, first deputy president of the bank, told reporters on Tuesday.
June 20 Indian shares ended slightly lower on Tuesday, as losses in financial stocks offset gains in technology firms.