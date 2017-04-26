BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co Ltd
* Says it acquired 40.9 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based powder metallurgy technology unit for 34.7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/bQiSF7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes