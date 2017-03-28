March 28Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 140 percent to 170 percent, or to be 15.2 million yuan to 17.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (6.3 million yuan)

* Says increased revenue, government subsidy, contract income as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/go2NE2

