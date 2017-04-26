April 26 Shenzhen Tempus Global Business Service Holding Ltd :

* Says its tourism unit to use 200 million yuan to buy 29.81 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based International travel agency (target firm)

* Co will own 37.26 percent stake in the target firm after transaction, including 7.45 percent direct holdings and 29.81 percent indirect ones

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4rVNdj

