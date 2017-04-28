April 28Shenzhen Terca Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 60 percent to 95 percent, or to be 0.4 million yuan to 3.2 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 7.8 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is decreased sales of traditional energy vehicles

