UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 23 Shenzhen Tianyuan Dic Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says it scraps share private placement plan to raise up to 137 million yuan ($19.90 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mvW1iQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8860 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said a power supply issue was to blame for a global computer system failure which sowed confusion and chaos at London's two biggest airports, with thousands of passengers queuing for hours and planes left stuck on runways.