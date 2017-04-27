BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 Shenzhen Tianyuan Dic Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for assets restructuring project, shares to resume trade on April 28
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p77cxZ
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.