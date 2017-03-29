March 29 Shenzhen Topway Video Communication Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 11.2 percent y/y at 302.6 million yuan ($43.92 million)

* Says it expects 2017 net profit to fall 0.2 percent y/y to 302.0 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oa56yr; bit.ly/2o9NQJw

