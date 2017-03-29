BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29 Shenzhen Topway Video Communication Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 11.2 percent y/y at 302.6 million yuan ($43.92 million)
* Says it expects 2017 net profit to fall 0.2 percent y/y to 302.0 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oa56yr; bit.ly/2o9NQJw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8898 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes