BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Shenzhen Topway Video Communication Co Ltd:
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 110.4 million yuan to 157.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (157.8 million yuan)
* Comments that increased tax and decreased cable digital television user orders are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1wBSvD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes