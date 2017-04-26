April 26 Shenzhen Topway Video Communication Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 110.4 million yuan to 157.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (157.8 million yuan)

* Comments that increased tax and decreased cable digital television user orders are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1wBSvD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)