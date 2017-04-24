BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24Shenzhen TVT Digital Technology Co Ltd :
* Says actual controller proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan for every 10 shares, and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, as dividend payment plan for FY 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/v9QWgx
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement