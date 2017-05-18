BRIEF-Neopost renews its revolving credit facility
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
May 18 Shenzhen TVT Digital Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fa2mlU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
* Freedom Leaf - On June 12, 2017, Charles Grigsby resigned as co's Chief Financial Officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rMrlwB) Further company coverage: