June 1 Shenzhen Weiguang Biological Products Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 27 million shares at 25.11 yuan per share to raise up to 678.0 million yuan ($99.56 million) for its Shenzhen IPO

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sg2vl6 ($1 = 6.8098 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)