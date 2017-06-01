BRIEF-Durect completes enrollment in persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
June 1 Shenzhen Weiguang Biological Products Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 27 million shares at 25.11 yuan per share to raise up to 678.0 million yuan ($99.56 million) for its Shenzhen IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sg2vl6 ($1 = 6.8098 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
* Kamada announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorization application for inhaled ALPHA-1 antitrypsin for treatment of ALPHA-1 antitrypsin deficiency disease