BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15Shenzhou Yiqiao Information Service Co Ltd :
* Says shareholder, a Tibet-based investment firm plans to unload up to 5 percent stake in the co within 6 months
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8dB9tI
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company