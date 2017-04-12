BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd
* Sherwin-Williams and Valspar reach agreement to sell Valspar's North American Industrial Wood Coatings Business to Axalta Coatings Systems
* Sherwin-Williams Co - Sale of Valspar's North American Industrial Wood Coatings Business to Axalta is subject to closing of Valspar, Sherwin-Williams Merger
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results