BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
March 29 Sherwin-williams Co:
* Sherwin-Williams Co-with director Thomas Kadien's resignation, decision not to replace him, proposal in proxy statement proposes fixing no of directors at 10 Source text: (bit.ly/2nuFyIO) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from their board posts.