April 20 Sherwin-Williams Co:

* Sherwin-Williams Co - establishing 2Q17 EPS range of $4.15 to $4.35

* The Sherwin-Williams Company reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $2.53

* Q1 sales $2.76 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.72 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $4.15 to $4.35 including items

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $13.65 to $13.85 including items

* Sherwin-Williams Co - for Q2, anticipate consolidated net sales will increase a mid to high single digit percentage

* For full year 2017, expect consolidated net sales to increase by a mid single digit percentage compared to full year 2016

* Sherwin-Williams Co - FY 2017 EPS guidance includes a $.40 per share charge from costs associated with anticipated acquisition of Valspar

* Sherwin-Williams Co - Q2 EPS guidance includes a $.25 per share charge from costs associated with anticipated acquisition of Valspar

* Q2 earnings per share view $4.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $13.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S