FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams Q2 earnings per share $3.36
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Power Sector
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Movie Review
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
Asia
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 20, 2017 / 11:51 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams Q2 earnings per share $3.36

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Sherwin-williams Co:

* The Sherwin-Williams Company reports 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $3.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $4.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $12.30 to $12.70 including items

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $3.70 to $4.10 including items

* Q2 sales $3.74 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.67 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $3.80 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sherwin-Williams-‍updating continuing operations FY17 EPS guidance to $12.30 to $12.70 per share, including $.75 to $.95 increase from Valspar operations​

* Q3 earnings per share view $4.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $14.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 core net sales will increase low to mid single digit percent compared to last year's Q3

* Sees incremental sales from valspar acquisition to be abt $1.0 billion in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.