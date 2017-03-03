March 3 (Reuters) -

* Sheth Group raises 1.80 billion rupees from Altico Capital

Mumbai-based developer Sheth Corp secured Rs 180 Crore in long term debt funding from Altico Capital. The money will be utilized predominantly for the construction of a residential project "Project Zuri" with a potential of 0.6 million sq ft in Thane. The project has received a very good response in its recent pre-launch sales which establishes the marketability of the product.

This Project is part of the larger layout being developed by Sheth group in Thane. At the location Sheth Corp has already delivered over 1.5 msft of residential projects and 1m sft of retail mall “Vivana Mall” which is owned by the Group jointly with GIC of Singapore. Mango Advisors LLP were the financial advisors to the transaction.