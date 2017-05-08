BRIEF-TomTom extends TomTom traffic to Eastern Europe and Middle East
* EXTENDS TOMTOM TRAFFIC TO COUNTRIES FROM EASTERN EUROPE AND MIDDLE EAST
May 8 Shifang Holding Ltd
* Transaction in relation to acquisition of entire issued share capital of Supreme Glory Limited
* Company, vendors and guarantors entered into acquisition agreement
* Deal for a consideration of HK$340 million
* Says it plans to pay stock dividend of 0.05 new shares/share to shareholders of record on June 30