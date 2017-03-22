BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 22 Shiloh Industries Inc-
* Shiloh Industries files to say selling stockholders may sell upto 500,000 shares of common stock for upto $6.8 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nANUkT) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.