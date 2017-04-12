April 12 Shilpa Medicare Ltd

* Says USFDA issued EIR for company's active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facilities located at Raichur

* Submitted a detailed corrective and preventive action (CAPA) plan to regulator within stipulated timelines in response to form 483

* Says inspection has now been closed by US FDA

* Says US FDA has reviewed CAPA and has found them acceptable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: