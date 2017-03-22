March 23 Nikkei:

* Shimadzu Corp to increase spending on equipment and research to develop technology that can be used in early detection of cancer-Nikkei

* Shimadzu Corp to set aside about 50 billion yen for research and development under its 3-year business plan starting fiscal 2017-Nikkei

* Shimadzu Corp to also invest 9.3 billion yen in a new research center set for a 2019 debut in Kyoto-Nikkei