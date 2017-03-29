BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 29 Shimao Property Holdings Ltd:
* Shimao Property Holdings partners with Starwood Capital Group to create new hotel joint venture in China
* Under terms of agreement, venture will be owned 51% by Shimao and 49% by Starwood Capital Group
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.