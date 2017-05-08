May 8Shin-Nihon Tatemono Co Ltd

* Says it will set up new unit SHIN-NIHON TATEMONO HAWAII Co., Ltd. in U.S., in May

* Says new unit will be mainly engaged in leasing business of office, store space and housing

* Says unit will be capitalized at $100,000

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/e8yndq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)