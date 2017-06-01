June 1Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$6.3 per share for 2016

* Says ex-dividend date is June 30

* Last date before book closure July 3 with book closure period from July 4 to July 8

* Record date July 8

* Payment date is Aug. 16

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RZLD48

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)