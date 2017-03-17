March 17 Shine Corporate Ltd
* Oakey contamination class action - litigation funding
* To confirm extension of its cba facilities, including an
additional $9 million market rate facility
* Proposed action will be conducted on behalf of property
and business owners affected by contamination
* Agreement by litigation funder imf bentham to fund
proposed class action to be conducted by co's subsidiary, shine
lawyers pty ltd
* Contamination alleged to have arisen from use of aqueous
film forming foam at aviation centre
* Proposed class action against commonwealth of australia
(department of defence) to contamination at oakey army aviation
centre, become unconditional
* IMF has confirmed that condition precedent to agreement
has been satisfied
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: