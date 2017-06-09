BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 9 Shineco Inc-
* Shineco, Inc. Enters into strategic cooperation agreement to establish the institute of chinese apocynum industrial technology research
* Shineco Inc - co, unit have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Beijing Zhongke Biorefinery Engineering Technology Co., Ltd.
* Shineco - co, Tiankunrunze to invest five million rmb as registered capital
* Shineco- will join hands with biorefinery, tiankunrunze to establish icaitr in order to launch a public service platform for domestic apocynum industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.