UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 21 Leed Corporation :
* Says Shinhan Investment Corp has acquired 447,667 shares of the co, and is holding 6.3 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/1Q0y34
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.