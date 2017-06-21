U.S. Senator Rand Paul says would consider partial repeal of Obamacare
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Republican Senator Rand Paul said on Sunday that he remains open to supporting the Senate healthcare bill but only under certain circumstances.
June 21 SHINKONG INSURANCE Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 15
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tS9H1k
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that he sees a 50 percent probability that Republicans will be able to pass their healthcare bill.